The Flower Kings release video for new single Morning News

The Flower Kings have released a new visualiser video for their new single Morning News. It's the first music released from the band's recently announced new double album Islands, which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 30. You can watch the video in full below.

"When the world shut down - all shows at risk, or cancelled, we found a way out of the pandemonium & panic by doing what we do best. Write music and record it," exclaims mainman Roine Stolt. "There was already so many great songs & ideas in stock that just needed work and some love & perfecting.

"The plan was to write and record a very 'intuitive & inclusive' album where we could be free to do any style to fit in a multicolour tapestry. Morning News was an acoustic piece that was a natural choice - sort of a simple McCartney style acoustic song - that needed little or no wall of sounds. The song is about a beautiful end, realisation and acceptance of our own mortality."

The 92 minutes long double album Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

The band have previously released videos for the singles Broken, Miracles For America and From The Ground.

Islands will be available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2 x CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album.

Pre-order Islands.