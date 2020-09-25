The Flower Kings release video for new single From The Ground

The Flower Kings have released a new visualiser video for their new single From The Ground. It's the first music released from the band's recently announced new double album Islands, which will be released through InsideOut Music on October 30. You can watch the video in full below.

“Here’s From The Ground, a shorter, upbeat tune," explains mainman Roinie Stolt. "A celebration of all the small things - the importance of family, friends, a home, simple things in our everyday life. This video is a very simple photo gallery of recent touring - something most of us cannot experience right now - something that we all - band and fans - wanna get back to as soon as possible. Meanwhile; stay healthy - keep the distance when needed - stay friendly - and let our minds stay positive and full of compassion."

The 92 minutes long Islands features artwork by legend Roger Dean (Yes, Asia, Gentle Giant, Greenslade, Uriah Heep) and all trademark sounds and melodies, the band is renowned for. From vintage keys to epic guitar solos, from odd drum patterns to symphonic elements, The Flower Kings present a dynamic and complex record that is bold, bombastic and beautiful.

Islands will be available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2 x CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album.

Pre-order Islands.