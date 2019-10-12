The Flower Kings release new single Miracles For America

The Flower Kings have released a brand new single, the ten-minute Miracles For America, which you can hear in full below.

The song is taken from the band's forthcoming new album new double-album Waiting For Miracles’, which will be released on InsideOutMusic on November8. The album is comprised of 15 new tracks, recorded over the summer at RMV studio in Stockholm, Sweden – a vintage studio space owned by ABBA star Benny Andersson.

“Miracles For America was born out of some of my later demo sessions," Roine Stolt tells Prog. "When I started to work on the musical idea I felt it had some weird tonal and rhythmical connections to West Side Story or even Annie Get Your Gun - but with prog instrumentations - some of those musicals that had a true American flavour. But at the time I wrote the lyrics we're already deep into the debate - 'does the US have the right leadership? - What is happening there!?' The guys in charge, the 'big fish' were swirling around the golden calf 'til they got dizzy.

"So as I sit in my studio, I cannot disconnect from the world around - the song has to be connected, wired into this NOW - in some ways. Furthermore - as I have told before - most of the lyrics on this disc were immediately recorded – made up in the spirit of the moment - like a conversation with another self.”

The band tour Europe this summer with label mates Kayak. Waiting For Miracles can be pre-ordered here.