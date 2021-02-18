The Flower Kings get romantic in video for new single All I Need Is Love

Swedish prog rock quintet The Flower Kings get all romantic in the video for their latest single, All I Need Is Love. It's the fifth single to be taken from the band's most recent album, Islands, which was released through InsideOut Music last year. You can watch the new video below.

“Hasse Fröberg - this is his contribution, All I Need is Love - to the latest album Islands," the band explain. "The only member, besides Stolt, from the original first line up of The Flower Kings that started in 1994. Still with the band many moons later - vocalist, guitar-player, rock star.

"This video was recorded around Christmas time - some of it outdoors! A traditional multi-part prog-rock song penned by Fröberg - that has all the elements that put the Swedish 'kings' on the progressive map worldwide.”

The band have previously released videos for the singles Black Swan, Morning News, Broken, Miracles For America and From The Ground.

Islands is available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album.

Get Islands.