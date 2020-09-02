The Flower Kings announce new double album Islands

Swedish prog rock quintet The Flower Kings have announced their latest album, Islands, will be a double album and will be released through InsideOut Music on. October 30.

The follow up to last year's Waiting For Miracles album features striking new artwork from legendary prog album cover artist Roger Dean, which you can see below. It also features a guest appearance from Steve Hackett multi-instrumentalist Rob Townsend

“All shows and festivals were cancelled and the future didn’t really ‘unfold’ itself like we had hoped," explains guitarist Roine Stolt. "To sit out the pandemic with no activities was not an option for us! We can’t be stopped by an evil virus! So, with members living in the USA, Italy, Austria and Sweden, the only way to realise this album, was to use the magic of the ‘net’, sending files around the globe and start building what now has become a mammoth-sized double album of 21 songs.

“The theme of the album is isolation - so the title Islands felt like a most relevant title - as much of it circulates around isolation, loss, and the fear of being disconnected. Having to face this unexpected pandemic will leave marks on each one of us for a very long time and to lose loved ones forces us to soldier on, learning and growing a stronger version of ourselves in this fragile cycle of life.

"Musically; the aim has been to create a bigger grand epic piece out of 21 songs - so they are all connected with themes that weave in and out - like the way Sgt Peppers or The Lamb were built on shorter songs, but yet linked. So view it as one mega song or as 21 separate pieces, it is all tailored to be listened to as one piece - like a cinematic 90 minute long ride.”

Islands will be available as massive limited edition triple LP and 2 x CD box set with slipcase and 180 gram vinyl housed in two gatefolds, one single sleeve and as a limited edition 2CD digipak and as a digital album. Pre-sales will start on September 11th.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

The Flower Kings: Islands

Disc One (49:40)

1 - Racing With Blinders On 4:24

2 - From The Ground 4.02

3 - Black Swan 5:53

4 - Morning News 4:01

5 – Broken 6:38

6 - Goodbye Outrage 2:19

7 – Journeyman 1:43

8 – Tangerine 3:51

9 – Solaris 9:10

10 - Heart Of The Valley 4:18

11- Man In A Two Peace Suit 3:21

Disc Two (43:01)

1 - All I Need Is Love 5:48

2 - A New Species 5:45

3 - Northern Lights 5:43

4 - Hidden Angles 0:50

5 – Serpentine 3:52

6 - Looking For Answers 4:30

7 –Telescope 4:41

8 - Fool’s Gold 3:11

9 - Between Hope & Fear 4:29

10 – Islands 4:12