The Fierce And The Dead share video for Photogenic Love

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

The Fierce And The Dead will release brand new album News From The Invisible World in early 2023

The Fierce And The Dead
The Fierce And The Dead have shared a video for their latest single, Photogenic Love, which you can watch below.

Photogenic Love follows the band's previous singles, Golden Thread and Wonderful. All three singles will will feature on the band's upcoming album News From The Invisible World which will be released through Spencer Park Music early next year.

Like the previous singes, Photogenic Love features vocals from bassist Kevin Feazey.

“The song covers a fair amount of ground in terms of sonic dynamics," says drummer Stuart Marshall. "Evolved during a new online writing process, that collaboratively evoked different influences from genres including, 70’s rock, 80’s pop and post rock. It’s a vocal ear-worm and a song we hope to hear people singing along to at shows."

“I think this track is a good example of the creative process we used on many of the newer songs," adds guitarist Steve Cleayton. "The circumstances of the last couple of years, of course, meant that we couldn’t practice together that much. Rather than let this get in the way of writing new material, we decided to employ wholly different methods, and often different instruments, than we have done in the past. I really enjoy playing this one, the melodies stand out, and I think Kev did an excellent job on the singing!! I hope listeners like it too!!."

Photogenic Love is available from the Fierce And The Dead Bandcamp page from October 21. Golden Love and Wonderful are currently available.

