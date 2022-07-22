The Fierce & The Dead premiere new video for single Golden Thread

The Fierce And The Dead have premiered the video for their brand new single Golden Thead with Prog, which you can watch below. Like previous single Wonderful, GoldenThread features vocals from bassist Kevin Feazey.

Golden Thread will feature on the band's upcoming album News From The Invisible World which will be released later this year through Spencer Park Music.

“We began writing Golden Thread just before the first lockdown and continued carving it into shape whilst we were all isolating," explains Feazey. "Lots of audio files being sent to each other. Its focus changed over all those months as we became more comfortable with the sound we’d developed. It’s got riffs but I do think it’s a product of the situation we all collectively lived through, when everything seemed unreal. There’s a dream logic to the song which I love”."

"This is our most riff-orientated one, with a progressive structure," adds guitarist Matt Stevens. "We played Golden Thread at our recent shows and it seemed to go well, especially with the metal crowd."

Golden Thread is available from the band's Bandcamp page with bonus tracks. You can see the new single artwork below.

Get Golden Thread.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine (opens in new tab)