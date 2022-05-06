The Fierce & The Dead premiere video for new single Wonderful

The Fierce And The Dead have premiered the video for their brand new single Wonderful with Prog, which you can watch below, It's the first new music from the band for four years and is available today through Spencer Park Music.

Wonderful will feature on the band's upcoming album News From The Invisible World which will be released later this year.

Wonderful features the band's first ever vocal on a recored, courtesy of bassist Kevin Feazey and saxophone from Terry Edwards (PJ Harvey/Spiritualized/Faust). The Single artwork has been created by by Mark Buckingham (Neil Gaiman/DC Comics/Fables).

“Really happy to be finally releasing new music and playing live again after what seems an age. This track, Wonderul, very much embodies the sounds we’ve been experimenting with and is also an absolute belter to play live," says Feaazey.

"This song is so much fun to play," adds guitarist Steve Cleaton. "It’s a really enjoyable riff to get into, but I also love that we have lyrics attached to it now. I’ve always been into songs where the words can mean different things to different people, or different things to the same person, depending on their frame of mind."

