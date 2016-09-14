The Dillinger Escape Plan launch Symptom Of Terminal Illness

The Dillinger Escape Plan have released their track Symptom Of Terminal Illness from upcoming album Dissociation.

The follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer arrives on October 14 – and the band have said it’s their final release before they split up.

Listen to the track in the Revolver podcast below, starting around 1 minute 50 seconds.

Guitarist Ben Weinman reported last month that they wanted to bow out while they were still a force to be reckoned with, after a career spanning 20 years.

He said: “I think in some ways we wanted to pull a Seinfeld – we didn’t want to get to the point where we’re stopping because we have to, because we’re old or people are kind of over it.

“I feel way more empowered in making hard decisions. I don’t like the idea of slowing down or doing it less often. I like to just dive in full-force and take things to the extreme, because that’s what this band has always been about.”

Dissociation is available for pre-order now. The Dillinger Escape Plan tour North America, the UK and Europe in the coming months, with further dates to be added to the list below.

The Dillinger Escape Plan: Dissociation tracklist

Limerent Death Symptom Of Terminal Illness Wanting Not So Much As To Fugue Low Feels Blvd Surrogate Honeysuckle Manufacturing Discontent Apologies Not Included Nothing To Forget Dissociation

