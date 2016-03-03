Puciato: Dillinger album will be ‘less accessible’

The Dillinger Escape Plan frontman Greg Puciato says early work on what will be their sixth album is sounding “less accessible” than their previous material.

They began tracking drums earlier this month for the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer – and the vocalist reports that what they’ve come up with so far is “weirder” and less melodic than recent releases.

Puciato tells Metal Wani: “So far it’s a lot weirder to me than the other stuff that we’ve done – it’s a lot less accessible which I’m sure may be a shock to people.

“Obviously we’ve got a lot more melodic over the years. As of right now it’s pretty weird. I don’t know if I would use the word aggressive – it’s just really a change. I honestly don’t really know how to describe it.”

He reports the band are approaching album sessions in a way in which they haven’t done before and plan to record tracks in batches rather than do everything at the same time.

Puciato continues: “We’ve always had the album written and then recorded it and put it out. I think this time we might record a batch of songs and then set them aside and then go in later and record another batch and se what comes from that. Maybe we end up throwing something out.

“I’m interested to see what would happen if we record more than we need.”

The singer is also a member of Killer Be Killed with Max Cavalera, Ben Koller and Troy Sanders. Cavalera revealed last summer that a follow-up to their self-titled debut would happen – and Puciato says they just need to set time aside to make it a reality.

He adds: “I have a folder of Killer Be Killed riffs and parts that I added up the other day – and it’s nine hours long.

“We text every day trying to find windows of time to either play shows or record another record. It’s just really tough because everyone is so fucking busy. We keep trying to make it fit in with our other schedules and I think if we keep trying to do that we’re going to be trying forever.

“All four of us have to say this is what we’re doing and we have to stick to it.”

Last month, it was announced that a deluxe vinyl reissue of The Dillinger Escape Plan’s Under The Running Board EP would be released on March 4. Dillinger will play this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.