The Darkness announce 34 date North America tour for 2022

The Darkness have unveiled plans for a 34-date North American tour for March/April, in support of their recently-released Motorheart album.

The band will launch their latest Stateside offensive on March 9 in San Diego, and (rock 'n’) roll across the US and Canada through to April 24, when they'll sign off in Boston.

In his typically understated manner, frontman Justin Hawkins says: "You there, in the Americas — hear me, and hear me well: The Darkness know your pain, know that you have cried yourselves to sleep every night, bereft of quality English rock music. Well, desist from weeping and pull up your fully grown adult pants — salvation is upon you! As doctors, we UNDERSTAND the healing power of rock music and we have instructed our minions to make arrangements for us to visit your moderately distant shores. The cryogenically sealed Tupperware box of roadies has been set to 'Thor' and the mighty winged chariot has been dusted off. Remember — one lick of Darkness sweat and you will be cured — you will literally walk again, without Covid or anything! But what price freedom and eternal life, I hear you ask? To you sir, about thirty bucks (plus local taxes and booking fee). Now get the fuck in!"

The Darkness will play:

Mar 09: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Mar 10: House of Blues Las Vegas, NV

Mar 12: Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ

Mar 13: The Observatory Santa Ana, CA

Mar 15: The Novo, Los Angeles, CA

Mar 16: The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, CA

Mar 17: Roseland Theater Portland, OR

Mar 18: The Showbox Seattle, WA

Mar 20: Vogue Theatre Vancouver, CAN

Mar 22: The Palace Theatre Calgary, CAN

Mar 23: Union Hall Edmonton, CAN

Mar 25: The Park Theatre Winnipeg, CAN

Mar 26: Varsity Theater Minneapolis, MN

Mar 28: The Rave/Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI

Mar 29: The Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

Mar 30: Park West Chicago, IL



Apr 01: Pop’s Nighclub & Concert Venue Sauget, IL

Apr 02: The Truman Kansas City, MO

Apr 03: Granada Theater Dallas, TX

Apr 05: Mohawk Austin, TX

Apr 06: Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Apr 08: Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN

Apr 09: The Masquerade Atlanta, GA

Apr 10: The Beacham THeatre Orlando, FL

Apr 12: The Ritz Ybor Tampa, FL

Apr 13: Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL

Apr 15: Neighborhood Theatre Charlotte, NC

Apr 16: Jergel’s Rhythm Grille, Warrendale, PA

Apr 18: Webster Hall New York, NY

Apr 19: Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, CAN

Apr 20: Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY

Apr 22: Asbury Lanes Asbury Park, NJ

Apr 23: Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia, PA

Apr 24: Royale Boston, MA

Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

The Darkness are currently on tour in the UK, and will play Nottingham’s Rock Coty tonight (December 13), Birmingham’s O2 Academy on December 14, and London’s Shepherds Bush Empire on December 16.