2025 was quite the year for The Darkness, with Dreams On Toast, their eighth album, reaching No.2 in the UK and putting the band back into arenas. With an Iron Maiden support slot and one of their biggest tours yet in the diary, their 2026 is shaping up to be monumental. Frontman Justin Hawkins looks back on a triumphant 2025 – including that skirmish with Yungblud – and tells us what to expect next.

The Darkness released a version of Mistletoe & Wine for Christmas. Has Cliff Richard given you his seal of approval on your take on it?

Ha ha, no, but I would hope that he recognises how faithful we’ve tried to be in the important ways; I’ve tried to Cliff-ify the way I sing on the verses. We’ve treated it with respect but also added some shoegaze and grunge elements to it. But there’s no chance of me entertaining the crowds at Wimbledon when it’s raining.

The band have two Christmas songs in their catalogue now. Are they part of your festive playlist at home?

I like to go for more of the sort of big-band swing Christmassy ones, so anything with Michael Bublé and the ones from the Rat Pack. That’s the soundtrack to my Christmas. Or Butthole Surfers and a more eclectic choice that’s less seasonal. It depends on what I’m doing. When I’m peeling the sprouts, it’s nice to hear Cannibal Corpse or Obituary just to maintain a bit of edge.

The Darkness had a fantastic 2025. What was the highlight?

It’s been a great year, the album did really well. We worked really hard on – I just said ‘hard on’ – the record and got a good result chart-wise. When I consider the true highlights of it, we played in Hamburg on October third, which is German Unity Day, a day that commemorates the collapse of the Berlin Wall.

To play in Germany that day was extra-special and during our encore, my brother [Dan, guitarist] took lead vocals and sang David Hasselhoff’s Looking For Freedom, a song that’s become synonymous with the Berlin Wall collapsing. It was an incredible moment, a different level of heartwarming-ness, there was no cynicism in it. I want to see my brother sing more in that Hasselhoff range. He’s a real frontman and rock star, which I never realised until he sang Looking For Freedom.

I guess you have to be a rock star if you’re aiming to channel David Hasselhoff.

Absolutely. Going back to Christmas for a second, next year I’d like to try and develop Looking For Freedom and modify it slightly. I’ll be seeking permission from Hasselhoff’s people, because I’d love to do Looking For Christmas with Dan singing, the idea that we’re seeking the magic of Christmas.

How does it feel to be heading back in arenas?

We’re really chuffed. Being able to do arena touring again after all this time is overwhelming. We’ve been working hard since we came back from that period that we shall not speak of. It’s difficult to regain momentum after you’ve taken a break like that, and to get to this point is the result of hard work and determination. We can’t wait to put on the best show we can put on.

Before that, you’re beginning the year with a tour of your podcast, Justin Hawkins Rides Again.

Yeah, it’s going to be a fun year. The Ride Again stuff is superirreverent. I’m really pleased with the way the channel is now, because it’s become something where if I critique something and I do it in an honest and amusing way, then the artist concerned feels obliged to hit back, which shows you how critique works nowadays. They try and stranglehold you, like: “Oh he’s saying it’s bad cos he’s bitter or jealous”, but actually they’re only saying that cos they know I’m right.

Suddenly I have a powerful opinion and people actually respect it. I’ve been using my platform to celebrate emerging and unsigned acts recently, so we’re going to be doing that when we’re on the road as well. We’re going to get a lot of local talent to come up and talk about their music and the struggles they have.

The Darkness - Mistletoe and Wine (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Another big thing on next year’s schedule is supporting Iron Maiden at Knebworth. How did that come about?

I think our agent put us forward as a hopeful punt, but it turns out Iron Maiden and The Darkness have a mutual friend, a dear friend called Tony who came out and did some live sound for us in the summer. I think he put in a good word for us. It’s as simple as that. Since that announcement, there’s been a lot of people coming to our shows in Europe that are wearing Iron Maiden T-shirts. They’re not just guys turning up in Iron Maiden T-shirts, they’re in the front row, really going for it and loving what we’re doing. I think it’s going to be a really fun day and night. I can’t wait.

What’s the current situation with the ongoing spat between the Hawkins brothers and Yungblud?

I don’t see it as a spat. We said everything we wanted to say about the VMAs [MTV Video Music Awards], and in some ways that’s cynical and nauseating and a bit shit. But the ‘bit shit’ bit comes from the auto-tune that was being run in real time. If the future of rock needs auto-tune to carry a song, then we are in trouble.

Also, if the future of rock comes from musical theatre and Disney, if this is Ozzy’s heir, we’re in trouble. We’ve said everything we wanted to say, and the only reason why it’s an ongoing feud and he’s come back and said: “Oh they’re bitter and jealous” is because they know we’re right. It’s sad really.

Back to Yuletide vibes, if the King was sick and you were tasked with delivering a message to the nation on Christmas Day, what would you say?

I’d say come and see The Darkness in arenas at the end of 2026, get well soon to everybody that’s ill, show gratitude for the presents you receive even if you didn’t like them. And let’s sing along to the new Darkness single, Mistletoe & Wine. And Merry Christmas.

Justin Hawkins’ Rides Again... Again! tour is now underway. For dates and tickets, visit the Ents 24 website.