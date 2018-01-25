The Cult, Goldray and more confirmed for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2018

Organisers of this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have announced further artists who will appear at this year’s event.

The festival will take place at Mote Park, Kent, between June 30 and July 1, with organisers previously revealing that artists including Fish, Von Hertzen Brothers, Mostly Autumn, Halestorm, Sons Of Apollo, Blackberry Smoke and Steve Earle And The Dukes would play sets at the event.

Now they’ve confirmed that The Cult will headline the main stage, while Goldray, Voyager, Gun, Me & That Man and Chas & Dave will also perform.

Organisers report: “Ramblin’ Man Fair is the must see event for discerning festival goers. A quality musical line up with a number of UK exclusive performances. The event is a unique experience fast becoming a staple of the UK festival calendar.

“The festival will take place in the beautiful Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent – the garden of England. The park is one of the largest in South East England with more than 450 acres of mature parkland and a 30-acre lake, with multiple travel links via train and road.

“The festival site is also perfect for European festival goers with easy links to the London airports, Eurostar via Ashford International and Channel ferries to and from mainland Europe.”

Further artists will be announced in due course, while tickets are now available.

Find the latest Ramblin’ Man Fair lineup poster below.

