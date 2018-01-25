Richie Kotzen shares video for new single The Damned

Richie Kotzen has shared a video for his new track titled The Damned.

Guitar Player report it’s the first in a series of solo singles The Winery Dogs vocalist and guitarist will release throughout the course of 2018.

Kotzen is joined on the song by bassist Dylan Wilson and drummer Mike Bennett and he says: “Now that I’m off the road, I’ve been writing and recording quite a bit.

“This time around, the main difference is that I’m using my live band in the studio. We have been a live band for about seven years now, but we really have not done much studio recording together.

“Rather than wait until all the music is recorded and release an album, I decided to release a series of singles. Maybe it will lead to a full album, maybe not.”

As for the Vicente Cordero-directed video, Kotzen says: “We had the privilege of shooting at Paramount Ranch in Agoura, California, which tied in perfectly with the vibe of the song.

“I found out that day that it would be the last day for any kind of permitted shooting, due to some kind of change in local government. Thankfully, we got all our shots in one long day of filming.”

Kotzen and his band have lined up a North American tour which will take place throughout April. Find a full list of dates below.

Apr 03: Moline Rascals Live, IL

Apr 05: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL

Apr 06: Naperville Wentz Concert Hall, IL

Apr 07: Westland The Token Lounge, MI

Apr 10: Pittsburgh Hard Rock Cafe, PA

Apr 12: Buffalo Iron Works, NY

Apr 13: Toronto The Rockpile West, ON

Apr 14: Ottawa Brass monkey, ON

Apr 16: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD

Apr 18: Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Apr 19: New York BB King’s, NY

Apr 20: New Hope Havana, PA

Apr 21: Hopewell Beacon Theater, VA

Apr 23: Atlanta City Winery, GA

Apr 26: Dallas Gas Monkey Bar & Grill, TX

Apr 27: Dosey Doe The Woodlands, TX

