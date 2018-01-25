Metallica to reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited

Metallica have announced that they’ll reissue 1987’s The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited.
The band’s five-track record featured covers of tracks by Diamond Head, Holocaust, Killing Joke, Budgie and Misfits – and it’s set to arrive on April 13 across a variety of formats.
Those include orange vinyl, vinyl picture disc, CD, CD Longbox and cassette. They’re available for pre-order directly though Metallica’s website, with t-shirt bundles are also available.
In addition, Metallica have announced that their annual Garage Sale will start later today (January 25). It will start at 1pm PST (9pm GMT) and feature a range of Metallica items.
The band say: “The Garage Sale is coming early – this year featuring the Master Of Puppets remastered deluxe box set, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct red vinyl, Damage, Inc. t-shirt and introducing the Mexico City promotional screen printed poster!”
Metallica add: “You can also find our new mystery tour poster, and of course the mystery t-shirt, plus rock bottom prices on clearance items.
“Lucky random orders will receive prizes including guitar strings and sticks used by the band, commemorative picks, live Metallica download cards, and Met Store gift certificates. On top of that, two lucky orders will even receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming show!”
Metallica will resume their WorldWired tour dates next month. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.
Metallica 2018 WorldWired tour dates
Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal
Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain
Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain
Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy
Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy
Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny
Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary
Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany
Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland
Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany
May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway
May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland