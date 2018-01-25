Metallica to reissue The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited

Metallica have announced that they’ll reissue 1987’s The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited.

The band’s five-track record featured covers of tracks by Diamond Head, Holocaust, Killing Joke, Budgie and Misfits – and it’s set to arrive on April 13 across a variety of formats.

Those include orange vinyl, vinyl picture disc, CD, CD Longbox and cassette. They’re available for pre-order directly though Metallica’s website, with t-shirt bundles are also available.

In addition, Metallica have announced that their annual Garage Sale will start later today (January 25). It will start at 1pm PST (9pm GMT) and feature a range of Metallica items.

The band say: “The Garage Sale is coming early – this year featuring the Master Of Puppets remastered deluxe box set, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct red vinyl, Damage, Inc. t-shirt and introducing the Mexico City promotional screen printed poster!”

Metallica add: “You can also find our new mystery tour poster, and of course the mystery t-shirt, plus rock bottom prices on clearance items.

“Lucky random orders will receive prizes including guitar strings and sticks used by the band, commemorative picks, live Metallica download cards, and Met Store gift certificates. On top of that, two lucky orders will even receive a pair of tickets to an upcoming show!”

Visit Metallica’s website for further information.

The Metallica Classic Rock and Metal Hammer special edition is currently available to purchase.

It features decades of Metallica stories from the pages of both magazines and has been compiled into a single, one-off, bumper-sized, limited edition magazine.

Metallica: The Complete Story is onsale now and available free to all TeamRock+ members.

Metallica will resume their WorldWired tour dates next month. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.

Feb 01: Lisbon MEO Arena, Portugal

Feb 03: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 05: Madrid Wizink Center, Spain

Feb 07: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Feb 10: Turin Pala Alpitour, Italy

Feb 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 14: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

Feb 16: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Mar 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Mar 29: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germamny

Mar 31: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Apr 05: Budapest Sports Arena, Hungary

Arp 07: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Arp 09: Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

Apr 11: Geneva Palexpo, Switzerland

Apr 26: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 28: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Apr 30: Leipzig Arena, Germany

May 02: Oslo Telenor Arena, Norway

May 05: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 07: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

May 09: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 11: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

