Marillion add 3 more dates to their April tour

Marillion have announced three extra dates on their upcoming April tour.

The band previously announced seven shows in England – and that’s now been expanded to take in performances in Ireland, Northern Ireland and York.

The new dates are Belfast Ulster Hall on April 8, Dublin’s Vicar Street on April 9 and York’s Barbican on April 22.

Marillion vocalist Steve Hogarth says: “I have been part of this band now for 27 years, yet we are as inspired as we ever were and still enjoying creating together.

“Luckily, our music has remained free to evolve and change without the constraints of a corporate music business which otherwise might have killed us.

“We are really looking forward to this little outing – especially as we’re playing a few places we haven’t visited for a while. It’s long overdue.”

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale on Friday (January 26) via SeeTickets.

Find a full list of Marillion’s tour dates below.

Last week, it was announced that the band’s landmark 1994 album Brave would be reissued in March on 4CD/Blu-ray and 5LP.

Apr 08: Belfast Ulster Hall, UK

Apr 09: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Apr 11: Gateshead The Sage, UK

Apr 13: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Apr 14: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Apr 16: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Apr 19: Reading Hexagon, UK

Apr 20: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

Apr 22: York Barbican, UK

