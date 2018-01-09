The Breeders announce new album, single and tour dates

The Breeders have announced that they’ll release a new album in the coming months.

All Nerve will launch on March 2 via 4AD and will be the lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson’s first full-length since 1993’s Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008 record Mountain Battles.

The album will feature the single Wait In The Car which was unveiled in October last year - and The Breeders have also made the title track available to stream. Listen to it below.

In addition, they’ve lined up a run of shows across North America, the UK and Europe which will take place throughout April, May, June and July.

All Nerve will be released on CD, standard black vinyl and on digital formats, with a limited edition orange vinyl featuring an alternative sleeve available exclusively through independent record stores.

Those ordering through 4AD’s online store can bundle their album with the third in the Wait In The Car 7-inch single series. The limited red vinyl also features a cover of Mike Nesmith’s Joanne.

Find the All Nerve cover art and tracklist below, along with The Breeders’ 2018 tour dates.

The Breeders All Nerve tracklist

Nervous Mary Wait In The Car All Nerve MetaGoth Spacewoman Walking With The Killer Howl At The Summit Archangel’s Thunderbird Dawn: Making An Effort Skinhead #2 Blues At The Acropolis

Apr 07: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA

Apr 08: San Fransisco The Masonic, CA

Apr 13: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 15: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Apr 16: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Apr 18: Denver The Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 22: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 23: Houston House Of Blues, TX

May 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 06: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

May 08: Chicago The vic Theatre, IL

May 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 27: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

May 28: Edinburgh Liquid Rooms, UK

May 29: Leeds Stylus, UK

May 30: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 02: Cognac Westrock, France

Jun 05: Ferrara Cortile Estense, Italy

Jun 06: Milan Santeria, Italy

Jun 26: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Jun 28: Stockholm Gruna Lund, Sweden

Jul 03: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Jul 04: Cologne Gloria, Germany

Jul 10: Bristol Academy, UK

Jul 11: Birmingham Institute, UK

Jul 13: Manchester Ritz, UK

The Breeders return with new track Wait In The Car