The Breeders return with new track Wait In The Car

The Breeders have released a colourful video for their new track Wait In The Car.

It’s the first material from the lineup of Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson since 1993 album Last Splash and the band’s first since 2008’s Mountain Battles.

The video features artwork and visuals from Chris Briggs and Martin Andersen and has been released to mark the announcement that The Breeders have signed a new record deal with 4AD.

The pair say: “It all started with a brick. We both liked the idea of using something iconic yet quite banal. An old brick has a story and it’s a beautiful raw object.

“We started collecting more and more – some intact, some broken – and realised how different they all appear, each one having its own identity.”

The new single will also form part of a series of 7-inch vinyl releases. The first will be available on the band’s upcoming tour, and will be backed with a cover of Amon Düül II’s Archangel’s Thunderbird.

The second single will be available exclusively at select independent record stores from October 27 on red vinyl and features Kim Deal’s take on Mike Nesmith’s Joanne.

A release date for the third single, which will feature a cover of Devo’s Gates Of Steel on yellow vinyl, will be revealed later in the year. Each vinyl pressing is limited to 1500 copies worldwide.

Find a full list of The Breeders’ 2017 tour dates below.

Oct 10: Newport The Southgate House Revival, KY

Oct 15: Glasgow ABC, UK

Oct 16: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Oct 17: Manchester Academy 2, UK

Oct 18: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 22: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Oct 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Oct 24: Berlin Heimathafen, Germany

Oct 25: Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

Oct 27: Paris Le Gaite Lyrique, France

Oct 29: St Paul Xcel Energy Centre, MN (with Arcade Fire)

Oct 30: Chicago United Centre, IL (with Arcade Fire)

Nov 01: Detroit Magic Stick, MI

Nov 03: Boston The Sinclair, MA

Nov 04: Washington Lincoln Theatre, DC

Nov 05: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Nov 06: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Nov 08: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Nov 09: Seattle Showbox, WA

Nov 11: San Francisco The Rickshaw Stop, CA

Nov 12: San Francisco The Rickshaw Stop, CA

Nov 13: Los Angeles El Rey Theatre, CA

