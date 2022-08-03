The Blackheart Orchestra share striking new video for The Tide

Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra return to action by sharing their striking new video The Tide, which you can watch the new video in full below.

The Tide is taken from the band's upcoming album Hotel Utopia, which will be released through Ceandar Records on September 23.

While 2019'2 Mesmeranto was based on the concept of death, inspired by singer Chrissy Mostyn’s mother who was nearing the end of her life, Hotel Utopia takes a musical look at the afterlife. The Tide specifically deals with her mother’s passing and the impact the subsequent grief had on her body and spirit.

"Hotel Utopia is 13 songs about the afterlife," Mostyn explains. "It holds the listener’s hand along a musical journey that meditates on our fears and fantasies of ‘heaven’ stopping off en route at murder, suicide, the end of the world and reincarnation. Hotel Utopia is an audio movie for the listener’s mind, emotions and imagination."

The Blackheart Orchestra have previously released a video for Under The Headlights.

The album will be supported by an 18 date tour of the UK. You can see the dates, album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Hotel Utopia.

(Image credit: Ceandar Records)

The Blackheart Orchestra: Hotel Utopia

1. The Tide

2. Under The Headlights

3. Safe

4. The Warning

5. Astronaut

6. Alive

7. A Dangerous Thing

8. Casting Spells

9. Dust

10. Atlantic

11. Translucent

12. Raise Your Heart

13. The Flood

Sep 1: Oswestry Hermon Chapel

Sep 4: Hull Adelphi

Sep 6: Masham Town Hall

Sep 9: Leeds Seven Arts

Sep 11: Edinburgh Bannermans

Sep 15: Wigan Old Courts

Sep 17: Ounde Victoria Hall

Sep 18: Lichfield The Hub

Sep 22: Sutton Sound Lounge

Sep 24: Winchester The Railway

Sep 25: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts

Sep 29: Penzance Acorn Arts

Oct 1: Crediton Arts Centre

Oct 8: Ledbury Market Theatre

Oct 12: Chelmsford A Canteen

Oct 13: Brighton Brunswick

Oct 16: Poole Sound Cellar

Oct 20: Banbury The Mill Arts Centre

Oct 23: Sheffield Greystones