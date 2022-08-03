The Blackheart Orchestra share striking new video for The Tide

Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra return to action by sharing their striking new video The Tide, which you can watch the new video in full below.
The Tide is taken from the band's upcoming album Hotel Utopia, which will be released through Ceandar Records on September 23.
While 2019'2 Mesmeranto was based on the concept of death, inspired by singer Chrissy Mostyn’s mother who was nearing the end of her life, Hotel Utopia takes a musical look at the afterlife. The Tide specifically deals with her mother’s passing and the impact the subsequent grief had on her body and spirit.
"Hotel Utopia is 13 songs about the afterlife," Mostyn explains. "It holds the listener’s hand along a musical journey that meditates on our fears and fantasies of ‘heaven’ stopping off en route at murder, suicide, the end of the world and reincarnation. Hotel Utopia is an audio movie for the listener’s mind, emotions and imagination."
The Blackheart Orchestra have previously released a video for Under The Headlights.
The album will be supported by an 18 date tour of the UK. You can see the dates, album artwork and tracklisting below.
Pre-order Hotel Utopia.
The Blackheart Orchestra: Hotel Utopia
1. The Tide
2. Under The Headlights
3. Safe
4. The Warning
5. Astronaut
6. Alive
7. A Dangerous Thing
8. Casting Spells
9. Dust
10. Atlantic
11. Translucent
12. Raise Your Heart
13. The Flood
The Blackheart Orchestra Hotel Utopia tour dates
Sep 1: Oswestry Hermon Chapel
Sep 4: Hull Adelphi
Sep 6: Masham Town Hall
Sep 9: Leeds Seven Arts
Sep 11: Edinburgh Bannermans
Sep 15: Wigan Old Courts
Sep 17: Ounde Victoria Hall
Sep 18: Lichfield The Hub
Sep 22: Sutton Sound Lounge
Sep 24: Winchester The Railway
Sep 25: Southampton Hanger Farm Arts
Sep 29: Penzance Acorn Arts
Oct 1: Crediton Arts Centre
Oct 8: Ledbury Market Theatre
Oct 12: Chelmsford A Canteen
Oct 13: Brighton Brunswick
Oct 16: Poole Sound Cellar
Oct 20: Banbury The Mill Arts Centre
Oct 23: Sheffield Greystones