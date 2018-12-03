Prog Award nominees The Blackheart Orchestra will released their new album, Mesmeranto, early in 2019, followed by a UK tour in March.

Ahead of that, the prog duo will play at St. Pancras Old Church this Wednesday on the back of their recent support slot with Hawkwind. There are a few tickets left for the gig, available here.

"2018 has been the most incredible year for us and we're celebrating by ending our current tour at the beautiful St Pancras Old Church, London on Wednesday Dec 5," the band tell Prog. "The year has seen us playing some of the biggest and most beautiful concert halls in the country, our Diving For Roses album receiving over 20 incredible reviews, being nominated for the Limelight Award at the Progressive Music Awards and culminating in playing 2 sold out nights at The London Palladium as guests of Hawkwind. We're now looking forward to 2019 which will see our biggest headline tour to date and the release of Mesmeranto our new and most adventurous album yet."

The 2019 tour dates:

Southampton 1865 - January 20 (co-headline with I Am The Manic Whale)

Barnstaple St. Anne's Art Centre - February 22

Liverpool 81 Renshaw - March 2

Manchester The Castle - 5

Guildford The Boiler Room - 6

Milton Keynes The Stables - 7

Birmingham Kitchen Garden - 10

Barton Ropewalk - 15

Bath Rondo Theatre - 21

Halesworth The Cut - 28

Gateshead St. George's Church - 30

Cardiff Acapela - Aril 28