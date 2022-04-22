The Blackheart Orchestra release video for brand new song Under The Headlights

Manchester prog duo The Blackheart Orchestra return to action by premiering their video for brand new single Under The Headlights, which is released today. You can watch the new video in full below.

Under The Headlights is taken from the band's upcoming album Hotel Utopia, which will be released by the pair, Rick Pilkington and Chrissy Mostyn, on August 26. The album is themed around a potential afterlife.

"All the 13 songs discuss the question of what happens (or might happen) after our life on earth ends," explains Pilkington. "Woven into Under The Headlights, the song features spoken word from an ancient recording of a lecture by 1960’s British philosopher Alan Watts and the video was shot a few feet from the edge of the 531ft high cliffs at Birling Gap, South Downs which is sadly Britain’s third most popular suicide location."

The band will launch a website to handle pre-orders for the new album soon.

At the same time The Blackheart Orchestra will be out on the road throughout April, May and June.They will play:

Apr 24: Liverpool Capstone Theatre

Apr 26: Cambridge The Junction

Apr 29: Glasgow St.Silas

May 1: Edinburgh Bannermans

May 6: Halesworth New Cut Arts Centre

May 13: Bath Rondo Theatre

May 15: Nottingham Bodega

May 25: London Grace

May 26: Manchester Gullivers

May 28: Falmouth The Tolmen Centre

May 29: St. Austell Arts Centre

Jun 1: Sheffield Greystones

Jun 9: Halifax Square Chapel

