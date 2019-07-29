Testament, Death Angel and Exodus announce joint UK tour dates

Thrash metal legends Testament, Death Angel and Exodus have teamed up for a European tour early next year, dubbed "The Bay Strikes Back".

The Florida Bay Area legendary metallers will all be hitting UK shores in March 2020 for four epic shows in Bristol, London, Manchester and Glasgow.

"It's finally happening!!!! All of us have spoken over the years of how killer it would be to tour together and bring Bay Area Thrash Metal across the world and we are starting in Europe," Testament's Chuck Billy comments.

"I'm sure I can speak for all three bands in saying that we are proud of where we all came from and we are still delivering some of the best thrash metal we can to the fans. Be ready for the Bay Area Strikes Back Tour 2020.”

Exodus' Gary Holt says: "I am fired up to FINALLY return to Europe with Exodus! Along with our Bay Area friends Testament and Death Angel! An epic tour for the ages! Looking forward to crushing everyone Bay Area style! See you there!!! I cannot wait!”

"Bay Area Thrash Attack in full force! All three bands have been close friends for decades and our mutual respect is of the highest level," adds Death Angel's Rob Cavestany adds.

"That said, we will surely push each other to go beyond expectations each and every night. This is a first - the three of us have never toured together in the same package... it’s about time! See you in the pit!”

Death Angel will be touring in support of their latest album, Humanicide, while Testament and Exodus are working on the follow up to their respective albums 2016's Brotherhood Of The Snake (Testament) and 2014's Blood In, Blood Out (Exodus).

Tickets for the UK dates will go on sale Friday August 2 at 10am (BST) and will be available here.

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

The Bay Strikes Back (Testament, Exodus, Death Angel) Tour Dates 2020

Feb 06: Copenhagen, Amager Bio DK

Feb 07: Stockholm, Arenan Fryshuset SE

Feb 10: Helsinki, The Circus FI

Feb 11: Tampere, Pakkahuone FI

Feb 13: Hamburg, Docks DE

Feb 14: Oberhausen, Turbinenhalle DE

Feb 15: Wiesbaden, Schlachthof DE

Feb 16: Utrecht, Tivoli NL

Feb 18: Berlin, Huxleys DE

Feb 19: Wroclaw, Orbita Hall PL

Feb 20: Vienna, Arena AT

Feb 21: Munich, Backstage DE

Feb 22: Filderstadt, Filharmonie DE

Feb 25: Milano, Live Club IT

Feb 27: Barcelona, Razzmatazz ES

Feb 28: Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre ES

Feb 29: Toulouse, Bikini FR

Mar 01: Paris, Elysee Montmartre FR

Mar 03: Bristol, O2 Academy UK

Mar 04: Dublin, National Stadium IE

Mar 06: London, The Forum UK

Mar 07: Manchester, Academy UK

Mar 08: Glasgow, Barrowland UK

Mar 10: Brussels, AB BE

Mar 11: Hannover, Capitol DE

