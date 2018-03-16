Trending

Tesseract launch video for emotive new track King

By News  

Tesseract premiere video for their brand new track King - taken from upcoming album Sonder

Tesseract
Tesseract
(Image: © Steve Brown)

Tesseract have launched a video for their brand new track King.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Sonder, which is set to arrive on April 20 via Kscope.

The video was directed by Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland and filmed in Wisconsin in the aftermath of a brutal storm.

Bassist Amos Williams says: “We have been very lucky to work with two cinematographers of such vision and quality as Kyle and Steven. We gave them free reign with the creation of the first story board.

“They chose to explore the theme of claustrophobia and how fear can control our lives. Using a luminary figure as a beacon of hope and escape for the characters.”

As for the concept behind King, vocalist and lyricist Daniel Tompkins says: “Far too often we find ourselves lead into conflict and inner turmoil.

“Life is surely a battle, history has a bad habit of repeating itself and when living with the constraints of an onerous life, it’s easy to overlook the greatest gift we’ve ever received – life itself.”

Sonder will be released on CD, LP, clear vinyl, picture disc and via digital platforms, while a 2CD version will come with a binaural album bonus disc, which will provide a 360-listening experience specifically designed for headphones.

Sonder is now available for pre-order.

Tesseract have live dates scheduled in North America and Europe throughout 2018. Find a full list of shows below, along with the Sonder cover art and tracklist.

Main picture: Steve Brown

Tesseract Sonder tracklist

  1. Luminary
  2. King
  3. Orbital
  4. Juno
  5. Beneath My Skin
  6. Mirror Image
  7. Smile
  8. The Arrow

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMParadise Rock ClubBoston, United States
Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PMTLAPhiladelphia, United States
Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PMBaltimore Sound StageBaltimore, United States
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMArizona Pete'sGreensboro, United States
Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PMOrpheumTampa, United States
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMThe MasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PMGas Monkey Bar & GrillDallas, United States
Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PMNumbers Night ClubHouston, United States
Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PMAlamo Music HallSan Antonio, United States
Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PMSUNSHINE THEATREAlbuquerque, United States
Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PMClub RedMesa, United States
Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PMRegentLos Angeles, United States
Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesSan Diego, United States
Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PMThe UC TheatreBerkeley, United States
Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PMHawthorne TheatrePortland, United States
Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PMEl CorazonSeattle, United States
Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PMRickshaw TheatreVancouver, Canada
Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PMStarliteEdmonton, Canada
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMThe GatewayCalgary, Canada
Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 6:00PMThe Summit Music HallDenver, United States
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PMGranadaLawrence, United States
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMSkywayMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PMMetroChicago, United States
Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PMMajesticDetroit, United States
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PMOpera HouseToronto, Canada
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMClub SodaMontréal, Canada
Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 7:00PMIrving PlazaNew York, United States
Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PMIrreversible FestivalMonthey, Switzerland
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMDownload FestivalDonington Le Heath, United Kingdom
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMGraspop Metal MeetingDessel, Belgium
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMHellfestClisson, France
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PMDownload Festival MadridMadrid, Spain
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMGefle Metal FestivalGavle, Sweden
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PMMetal Days FestivalTolmin, Slovenia
Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PMLive Music HallCologne, Germany
Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PMDoornroosjeNijmegen, Netherlands
Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PMBiebobVosselaar, Belgium
Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00PMTrabendoParis, France
Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PMColos-SaalAschaffenburg, Germany
Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:00PMGruenspanHamburg, Germany
Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PMPumpehusetCopenhagen, Denmark
Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PMParkteatretOslo, Norway
Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PMKägelbananSödermalm, Sweden
Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PMLidoBerlin, Germany
Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00PMIm WizemannStuttgart, Germany
Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PMFlexWien, Austria
Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:00PMBackstageMunich, Germany
Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PMKiffAarau, Switzerland
Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCAMPUS INDUSTRYParma, Italy
Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PMRockhalEsch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

In the studio with Tesseract