Tesseract launch video for emotive new track King

Tesseract have launched a video for their brand new track King.
It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Sonder, which is set to arrive on April 20 via Kscope.
The video was directed by Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland and filmed in Wisconsin in the aftermath of a brutal storm.
Bassist Amos Williams says: “We have been very lucky to work with two cinematographers of such vision and quality as Kyle and Steven. We gave them free reign with the creation of the first story board.
“They chose to explore the theme of claustrophobia and how fear can control our lives. Using a luminary figure as a beacon of hope and escape for the characters.”
As for the concept behind King, vocalist and lyricist Daniel Tompkins says: “Far too often we find ourselves lead into conflict and inner turmoil.
“Life is surely a battle, history has a bad habit of repeating itself and when living with the constraints of an onerous life, it’s easy to overlook the greatest gift we’ve ever received – life itself.”
Sonder will be released on CD, LP, clear vinyl, picture disc and via digital platforms, while a 2CD version will come with a binaural album bonus disc, which will provide a 360-listening experience specifically designed for headphones.
Sonder is now available for pre-order.
Tesseract have live dates scheduled in North America and Europe throughout 2018. Find a full list of shows below, along with the Sonder cover art and tracklist.
Main picture: Steve Brown
Tesseract Sonder tracklist
- Luminary
- King
- Orbital
- Juno
- Beneath My Skin
- Mirror Image
- Smile
- The Arrow
Tour Dates
|Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Paradise Rock Club
|Boston, United States
|Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|TLA
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Baltimore Sound Stage
|Baltimore, United States
|Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Arizona Pete's
|Greensboro, United States
|Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Orpheum
|Tampa, United States
|Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
|Dallas, United States
|Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Numbers Night Club
|Houston, United States
|Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alamo Music Hall
|San Antonio, United States
|Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|SUNSHINE THEATRE
|Albuquerque, United States
|Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Club Red
|Mesa, United States
|Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Regent
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|San Diego, United States
|Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The UC Theatre
|Berkeley, United States
|Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hawthorne Theatre
|Portland, United States
|Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Corazon
|Seattle, United States
|Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, Canada
|Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Starlite
|Edmonton, Canada
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Gateway
|Calgary, Canada
|Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 6:00PM
|The Summit Music Hall
|Denver, United States
|Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Granada
|Lawrence, United States
|Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Skyway
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metro
|Chicago, United States
|Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Majestic
|Detroit, United States
|Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Opera House
|Toronto, Canada
|Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Club Soda
|Montréal, Canada
|Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Irving Plaza
|New York, United States
|Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Irreversible Festival
|Monthey, Switzerland
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival
|Donington Le Heath, United Kingdom
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Graspop Metal Meeting
|Dessel, Belgium
|Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hellfest
|Clisson, France
|Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Download Festival Madrid
|Madrid, Spain
|Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gefle Metal Festival
|Gavle, Sweden
|Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Metal Days Festival
|Tolmin, Slovenia
|Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Live Music Hall
|Cologne, Germany
|Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Doornroosje
|Nijmegen, Netherlands
|Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Biebob
|Vosselaar, Belgium
|Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trabendo
|Paris, France
|Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Colos-Saal
|Aschaffenburg, Germany
|Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gruenspan
|Hamburg, Germany
|Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Pumpehuset
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Parkteatret
|Oslo, Norway
|Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kägelbanan
|Södermalm, Sweden
|Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Lido
|Berlin, Germany
|Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Im Wizemann
|Stuttgart, Germany
|Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Flex
|Wien, Austria
|Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Backstage
|Munich, Germany
|Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kiff
|Aarau, Switzerland
|Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|CAMPUS INDUSTRY
|Parma, Italy
|Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockhal
|Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg