Tesseract launch video for emotive new track King

Tesseract have launched a video for their brand new track King.

It’s been lifted from the band’s upcoming album Sonder, which is set to arrive on April 20 via Kscope.

The video was directed by Kyle Kadow and Steven Cleavland and filmed in Wisconsin in the aftermath of a brutal storm.

Bassist Amos Williams says: “We have been very lucky to work with two cinematographers of such vision and quality as Kyle and Steven. We gave them free reign with the creation of the first story board.

“They chose to explore the theme of claustrophobia and how fear can control our lives. Using a luminary figure as a beacon of hope and escape for the characters.”

As for the concept behind King, vocalist and lyricist Daniel Tompkins says: “Far too often we find ourselves lead into conflict and inner turmoil.

“Life is surely a battle, history has a bad habit of repeating itself and when living with the constraints of an onerous life, it’s easy to overlook the greatest gift we’ve ever received – life itself.”

Sonder will be released on CD, LP, clear vinyl, picture disc and via digital platforms, while a 2CD version will come with a binaural album bonus disc, which will provide a 360-listening experience specifically designed for headphones.

Sonder is now available for pre-order.

Tesseract have live dates scheduled in North America and Europe throughout 2018. Find a full list of shows below, along with the Sonder cover art and tracklist.

Main picture: Steve Brown

Tesseract Sonder tracklist

Luminary King Orbital Juno Beneath My Skin Mirror Image Smile The Arrow

Tour Dates

Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Paradise Rock Club Boston, United States Friday, April 20, 2018 at 7:00PM TLA Philadelphia, United States Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Baltimore Sound Stage Baltimore, United States Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Arizona Pete's Greensboro, United States Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Orpheum Tampa, United States Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM The Masquerade Atlanta, United States Friday, April 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Gas Monkey Bar & Grill Dallas, United States Saturday, April 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Numbers Night Club Houston, United States Sunday, April 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Alamo Music Hall San Antonio, United States Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 7:00PM SUNSHINE THEATRE Albuquerque, United States Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Red Mesa, United States Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Regent Los Angeles, United States Friday, May 4, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues San Diego, United States Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00PM The UC Theatre Berkeley, United States Monday, May 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Hawthorne Theatre Portland, United States Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 7:00PM El Corazon Seattle, United States Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada Friday, May 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Starlite Edmonton, Canada Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM The Gateway Calgary, Canada Monday, May 14, 2018 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 6:00PM The Summit Music Hall Denver, United States Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Granada Lawrence, United States Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Skyway Minneapolis, United States Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Metro Chicago, United States Sunday, May 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Majestic Detroit, United States Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Opera House Toronto, Canada Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Club Soda Montréal, Canada Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Irving Plaza New York, United States Friday, May 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Irreversible Festival Monthey, Switzerland Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival Donington Le Heath, United Kingdom Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Graspop Metal Meeting Dessel, Belgium Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Hellfest Clisson, France Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Download Festival Madrid Madrid, Spain Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Gefle Metal Festival Gavle, Sweden Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Metal Days Festival Tolmin, Slovenia Friday, November 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Live Music Hall Cologne, Germany Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Doornroosje Nijmegen, Netherlands Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Biebob Vosselaar, Belgium Monday, November 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Trabendo Paris, France Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Colos-Saal Aschaffenburg, Germany Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Gruenspan Hamburg, Germany Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Pumpehuset Copenhagen, Denmark Friday, November 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Parkteatret Oslo, Norway Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Kägelbanan Södermalm, Sweden Monday, November 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Lido Berlin, Germany Tuesday, November 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Im Wizemann Stuttgart, Germany Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Flex Wien, Austria Thursday, November 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Backstage Munich, Germany Friday, November 23, 2018 at 7:00PM Kiff Aarau, Switzerland Saturday, November 24, 2018 at 7:00PM CAMPUS INDUSTRY Parma, Italy Sunday, November 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

