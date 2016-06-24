Tank release Make A Little Time video

Tank have released their video for Make A Little Time.

The promo for the track, lifted from their latest album Valley Of Tears, was filmed in the desert hills outside the town of Mojacar in southern Spain.

Guitarist Cliff Evans says: “We didn’t want to make the usual low-budget, derelict warehouse-style video that so many bands seem to go for these days, so in order to do the song justice, we decided to find a more interesting location.

“Unusually for this part of Spain, the weather was stormy and overcast but that added a great atmosphere to the performance. The video really captures the raw energy but also the laid-back side of the band. We like nothing better than playing our own brand of rock ‘n’ roll and drinking beer together.”

A follow-up video for the title track of their latest record is scheduled for release later this summer.

Tank Make A Little Time For Rock'n'Roll