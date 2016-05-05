Led Zeppelin Stairway To Heaven trial delayed until June

Led Zeppelin’s copyright trial over the origins of Stairway To Heaven has been pushed back by a month.

Jimmy Page and Robert Plant are battling a lawsuit which claims the opening guitar part of their 1971 classic hit was lifted from Spirit track Taurus, written by the late Randy California and released four years earlier.

The trial was set to begin on May 10, but Los Angeles federal judge Gary Klausner has delayed the start date until June 14, My News LA reports.

Page described the claim as “ridiculous” and recently said he’d never heard California’s composition until legal action commenced.

Last month, Plant and Page were offered the chance to settle the case by paying $1 and giving Randy California a song-writing credit for Stairway To Heaven.

His estate would use royalties to provide musical instruments and music lessons for deprived schoolchildren, according to the deal.

Plant and Page won’t be expected to attend the trial.

Bonham, Grohl & Led Zeppelin’s legacy: An epic Jimmy Page interview