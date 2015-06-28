Tank stream Valley Of Tears

Tank have released a stream of the title track of their 10th album Valley Of Tears.

They were due to launch the record this month via Metal Mind, but pushed it back to September 18 to allow more time for post-production work.

Mick Tucker and Cliff Evans are joined on the album by Dragonforce frontman ZP Theart, while Blind Guardian bassist Barend Courbois and former Sodom drummer Bobby Schottkowski complete the lineup.

The band said of the album title: “It comes from the famous tank battle during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, where one side was massively outnumbered but fought on regardless and against all odds secured a heroic victory.

“We feel that our style of metal is slowly disappearing and now we must also fight against the odds to keep it alive. We hope Valley Of Tears will inspire other bands and fans alike to never forget what real metal is all about.”

Former Tank member Algy Ward’s version of the band announced last month that they were working on Sturmpanzer. No release date has been set.

Valley Of Tears tracklist