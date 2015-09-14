Tank Make A Little Time For Rock'n'Roll

Tank have issued a lyric video for their track Make A Little Time.

The song is taken from their upcoming 10th album Valley Of Tears, due for release on September 25. It features Dragonforce frontman ZP Theart on vocals.

They previously released a stream of the record’s title track and announced the original release date had been pushed back to allow for further post-production work.

On the album, the band said: “We feel that our style of metal is slowly disappearing and now we must also fight against the odds to keep it alive. We hope Valley Of Tears will inspire other bands and fans alike to never forget what real metal is all about.”