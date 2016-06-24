Jeff Beck launches Live In The Dark lyric video

Jeff Beck has released a lyric video for his track Live In The Dark.

It’s taken from Loud Hailer, his first album in six years, which arrives on July 15 via Atco Records.

Beck recently explained: “I really wanted to make a statement about some of the nasty things I see going on in the world today. I loved the idea of being at a rally and using this loud device to shout my point of view.”

The follow-up to 2010’s Emotion And Commotion features vocalist Rosie Bones and guitarist Carmen Vanderberg. Beck is gearing up to tour the US and he’ll publish his memoir BECK01 next month. His career will be celebrated at the Classic Rock Awards 2016 in Tokyo in November.

Jeff Beck: Loud Hailer tracklist

The Revolution Will Be Televised Live In The Dark Pull It Thugs Club Scared For The Children Right Now Shame Edna The Ballad Of The Jersey Wives O.I.L. Shrine

Jeff Beck US tour

Jul 19: The Capitol Theatre, Port Chester, NY

Jul 20: Theater at Madison Square Gardens, New York, NY

Jul 22: Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, CT

Jul 23: Borgata Spa & Resort Even Center, Atlantic City, NJ

Jul 24: Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, PA

Jul 26: PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

Jul 27: Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA

Jul 29: Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Arts Center, Canandaigua, NY

Jul 30: Meadow Brook, Rochester Hills, MI

Jul 31: Ravinia Festival, Highland Park, IL

Aug 03: Ascend Amphitheatre, Nashville, TN

Aug 05: Starlight Theatre, Kansas City, MO

Aug 07: Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, CO

Aug 10: Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, CA

Aug 11: Chumash Casino, Santa Ynez, CA

Aug 12: Pala Casino, Pala, CA

Aug 14: Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA

Aug 16: Masonic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

Aug 17: Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, Santa Rosa, CA

Aug 18: Jackson Rancheria Casino Hotel, Jackson, CA

Aug 20: Maryhill Winery, Goldendale, WA

Aug 21: Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater, Seattle, WA

