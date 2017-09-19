Tangerine Dream take flight in Tear Down The Grey Skies video

Tangerine Dream have released a video for their new track Tear Down The Grey Skies.

It’s the first material from their upcoming album Quantum Gate, which is set to arrive on September 29 via Kscope to coincide with the band’s 50th anniversary.

The album began as a concept and series of musical sketches by Edgar Froese before he died in January, 2015.

Thorsten Quaeschning, Ulrich Schnauss and Hoshiko Yamane decided to carry on with Froese’s vision and create a concept album that attempts to translate quantum physics and philosophy into music.

Schnauss says: “At the moment, hardly any other area of science questions our concept of reality as profoundly as research in quantum physics – it’s no surprise therefore that Edgar was drawn to these ideas since he had always aimed at reminding listeners of the existence of ‘unopened doors.’”

Quaeschning adds: “Recently, Peter Baumann, part of one of the band’s most influential 70s lineups, remarked that to him, Tangerine Dream is ‘first and foremost an idea rather than a band’ and ‘ideas could last for 100 years and beyond.’

“To me, though, Tangerine Dream is a band, which is one important part of Tangerine Dream’s strength. But I would totally agree with the idea that it could last for 100 years, because of the strong concept. And Quantum Gate is our first statement of the second half of that quest.”

Quantum Gate is available for pre-order through the band’s PledgeMusic page. Find the cover art, tracklist and running times below.

Tangerine Dream Quantum Gate tracklist

Sensing Elements (13:33) Roll The Seven Twice (06:25) Granular Blankets (05:03) It Is Time To Leave When Everyone Is Dancing (06:36) Identity Proven Matrix (05:18) Non-Locality Destination (09:59) Proton Bonfire (08:25) Tear Down The Grey Skies (06:17) Genesis Of Precious Thoughts (09:10)

