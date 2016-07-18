Syd Arthur add extra UK and Ireland tour dates

Syd Arthur have announced an extra run of UK and Ireland tour dates for later this year.

The band had previously announced six shows for October. Now they’ve announced a further eight concerts which will take place at the end of October and into November.

They’ve lined up the performances in support of fourth album Apricity, which is set for release on October 21.

Vocalist Joel Magill said: “This album is the distillation of everything we have been exploring in our music up until now. It points forward into a new world of sonic development for us, in the songwriting and scope of what we are trying to achieve.”

He adds: “It seems like only a few weeks back we set off to Los Angeles to record with Jason Falkner at our friend Jonathan Wilson’s amazing studio in Echo Park. Recording to two-inch analogue tape, we set about the album in this most creative Californian space before returning to the UK for final mixing at our humble studio in Canterbury.”

The English outfit previously issued a stream Sun Rays from the follow-up to 2014’s Sound Mirror. Apricity is available for pre-order, while the newly announced dates are highlighted in bold below.

Tickets are available via Music Glue.

The Apricity cover

Syd Arthur: Apricity tracklist

Coal Mine Plane Crash In Kansas No Peace Sun Rays Into Eternity Rebel Lands Seraphim Portal Evolution Apricity

Oct 05: Glasgow O2 ABC, UK

Oct 06: Leeds University Union Events, UK

Oct 07: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Oct 08: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Oct 11: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 26: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Oct 28: Winchester Railway Inn, UK

Oct 29: Oxford The Cellar, UK

Oct 30: Sheffield The Hartley, UK

Oct 31: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Nov 01: Birmingham The Rainbow Venues, UK

Nov 02: Guildford The Boileroom

Nov 03: Brighton Patterns, UK