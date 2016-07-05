Syd Arthur stream Sun Rays

Syd Arthur have streamed their track Sun Rays from fourth album Apricity.

The follow-up to 2014’s Sound Mirror is set for release on October 21, following a brief UK tour earlier in the month.

Vocalist Joel Magill says: “This album is the distillation of everything we have been exploring in our music up until now. It points forward into a new world of sonic development for us, in the songwriting and scope of what we are trying to achieve.”

He adds: “It seems like only a few weeks back we set off to Los Angeles to record with Jason Falkner at our friend Jonathan Wilson’s amazing studio in Echo Park. Recording to two-inch analogue tape, we set about the album in this most creative Californian space before returning to the UK for final mixing at our humble studio in Canterbury.”

The tour follows an appearance at Elektrowerks in London on July 13, and tour support comes from White Denim. Apricity is available for pre-order now.

Syd Arthur: Apricity tracklist

Coal Mine

Plane Crash In Kansas

No Peace

Sun Rays

Into Eternity

Rebel Lands

Seraphim

Portal

Evolution

Apricity

Oct 05: Glasgow O2 ABC

Oct 06: Leeds University Union Events

Oct 07: Manchester O2 Ritz

Oct 08: Bristol O2 Academy

Oct 10: Nottingham Rock City

Oct 11: London Roundhouse