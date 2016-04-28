Susanna releases Sacred Revolution video

Susanna has released a video for her track Sacred Revolution.

The song features on the Norwegian artist’s latest album entitled Triangle, which was released earlier this month via SusannaSonata.

She previously issued promos for Hole and In Need Of A Shepherd, along with streams of Burning Sea and Ebb And Flow.

Susanna says: “I wanted to have a lot of videos made for the tracks on the Triangle album, by a lot of different people, to have their visual interpretation of my songs.

“For Sacred Revolution, Helge Sten – aka Deathprod – who I have worked close with throughout my time as a recording artist, has made a beautiful and abstract video based on processing of colours and textures.”

Susanna has a number of live dates scheduled across her homeland over the coming months.

Apr 30: Inderoy Soddjazz

Jul 02: Mandal Mandaljazz

Aug 19: Oslo Jazzfestival

Sep 08: Stavanger Tou Scene

Sep 09: Kongsberg Energimolla

Sep 28: Drammen Union Scene

Sep 30: Bergen Sardinen