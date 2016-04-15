Trending

Susanna issues In The Need Of A Shepherd video

By Prog  

View promo for In The Need Of A Shepherd from Susanna’s upcoming album Triangle

Susanna

Susanna has released a video for her track In The Need Of A Shepherd, taken from 11th soo album Triangle.

The Jenny Hval collaborator launches the 22-track work on April 22. A statement reads: “The artist, known for personal interpretations of songs by Joy Division, Leonard Cohen and AC/DC, among others – but also her strong originals – has dissected her musical expression and put the pieces together again, creating a unique and diverse world for her songs.”

Susanna plays London’s Cafe Oto on April 19. Triangle is available for pre-order now.

Susanna: Triangle tracklist

  1. Holy/Sacred
  2. We Don’t Belong
  3. Texture Within
  4. Fear & Terror
  5. Before The Altar
  6. Hole
  7. Shepherd
  8. Under Water
  9. This/ Phenomena
  10. For My Sins
  11. Burning Sea
  12. In The Need Of A Shepherd
  13. Born Again
  14. Triangle
  15. Pyramid
  16. Ebb And Flow
  17. Decomposing
  18. The Fire
  19. Sacred Revolution
  20. Purple
  21. Death Hanging
  22. In My Blood