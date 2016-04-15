Susanna issues In The Need Of A Shepherd video

Susanna has released a video for her track In The Need Of A Shepherd, taken from 11th soo album Triangle.

The Jenny Hval collaborator launches the 22-track work on April 22. A statement reads: “The artist, known for personal interpretations of songs by Joy Division, Leonard Cohen and AC/DC, among others – but also her strong originals – has dissected her musical expression and put the pieces together again, creating a unique and diverse world for her songs.”

Susanna plays London’s Cafe Oto on April 19. Triangle is available for pre-order now.

