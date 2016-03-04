Susanna streams Ebb And Flow

Susanna has released a stream of her track Ebb And Flow.

It’s lifted from the Jenny Hval collaborator’s 11th album entitled Triangle, due out on April 22 via SusannaSonata. She previously issued Burning Sea from the record.

Susanna says of the track: “I think we’re all under the spell of the moon. The old goddess pulls and pushes us, secretly steers us while we go about with our modern life. Thinking we’ve got it all under control, while we’re really under the influence of nature.

“This song describes the feeling of being held by the force of the moon.”

Triangle is available for pre-order and was recorded in Oslo and Los Angeles. It features Norwegian musicians Supersilent, Broen, Moskus, Splashgirl and Sudan Dudan, along with Americans Alison Chesley and Emmett Kelly.

Susanna has a handful of shows lined up, kicking off today (March 4) at Oslo’s by:Larm Festival.

Susanna Triangle tracklist

Holy/Sacred We Don’t Belong Texture Within Fear & Terror Before The Altar Hole Shepherd Under Water This/ Phenomena For My Sins Burning Sea In The Need Of A Shepherd Born Again Triangle Pyramid Ebb And Flow Decomposing The Fire Sacred Revolution Purple Death Hanging In My Blood

Mar 4: Oslo by:Larm Festival, Norway

Mar 07: Haugesund Billedgalleri, Norway

Mar 10: Randaberg Tungenes Fyr, Norway

Mar 16: Trondheim Musikkavdelingen, Norway

Mar 17: Ål Fryd Scene, Norway

Apr 19: London Cafe Oto, UK

Mar 20: Oslo Cafe Mono, Oslo, Norway