Susanna streams Burning Sea

Susanna has confirmed her 11th album will be released in April and has made one of its tracks available to stream.

Triangle is due on April 22 via SusannaSonata and lead single Burning Sea can be heard below.

Susanna says: “Burning Sea is about the experience of giving in to something, surrender, and feeling trapped at the same time, both wonderful and dangerous. I wrote this song in LA where a lot of the material for the album came to life.

“I am very fascinated by the sunny, beautiful and urban in combination with the pumping undercurrents of creativity in that city.”

The Norwegian artist is known for personal interpretations of songs by Joy Division, Leonard Cohen and AC/DC as well as her original material and collaboration with Jenny Hval on 2014’s Meshes Of Voice.

Triangle was recorded in Oslo and LA and features Norwegian musicians Supersilent, Broen, Moskus, Splashgirl and Sudan Dudan, along with Americans Alison Chesley and Emmett Kelly.

Susanna appears at London’s Cafe Oto on April 19 and Gottingen’s Stadhalle in Germany on May 5.

Susanna Triangle tracklist