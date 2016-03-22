Susanna releases Hole promo

Susanna has released a video for her track Hole.

It’s taken from the Jenny Hval collaborator’s 11th album entitled Triangle, due out on April 22 via SusannaSonata. She previously issued Burning Sea and Ebb And Flow from the record.

Filmed under ground in Oslo, the video for Hole was made by Norwegian filmmaker and director Carsten Aniksdal.

Susanna says: “We wanted to illustrate the existential topic of the song with dance and movements”.

Triangle is available for pre-order.

Susanna has two dates left on her tour schedule for 2016 – at London’s Cafe Oto on April 19 and Stadhalle in Gottingen, Germany, on May 5.

Susanna Triangle tracklist