Trending

Susanna releases Hole promo

By Prog  

View video for latest track lifted from Susanna's upcoming album Triangle

null

Susanna has released a video for her track Hole.

It’s taken from the Jenny Hval collaborator’s 11th album entitled Triangle, due out on April 22 via SusannaSonata. She previously issued Burning Sea and Ebb And Flow from the record.

Filmed under ground in Oslo, the video for Hole was made by Norwegian filmmaker and director Carsten Aniksdal.

Susanna says: “We wanted to illustrate the existential topic of the song with dance and movements”.

Triangle is available for pre-order.

Susanna has two dates left on her tour schedule for 2016 – at London’s Cafe Oto on April 19 and Stadhalle in Gottingen, Germany, on May 5.

Susanna Triangle tracklist

  1. Holy/Sacred
  2. We Don’t Belong
  3. Texture Within
  4. Fear & Terror
  5. Before The Altar
  6. Hole
  7. Shepherd
  8. Under Water
  9. This/ Phenomena
  10. For My Sins
  11. Burning Sea
  12. In The Need Of A Shepherd
  13. Born Again
  14. Triangle
  15. Pyramid
  16. Ebb And Flow
  17. Decomposing
  18. The Fire
  19. Sacred Revolution
  20. Purple
  21. Death Hanging
  22. In My Blood
See more Prog news