Summer's End confirm revamped line-up

Summer's End Festival organisers have confirmed a revamped line-up for this year's event, that sees The Enid, The Blackheart Orchestra, Haze, warmrain and The Emerald Dawn added to the line-up, replacing those acts who had to withdraw

The Enid replace Pallas as headline act for Saturday whilst Haze replace Gungfly as special guests on the Sunday. Robert Reed's new version of Cyan, featuring Tiger Moth Tales' Peter Jones, who were originally on the bill in 2020, but then moved to Winter's End are now back on the Sunday.

On the Friday, The Blackheart Orchestra replace Amy Birks, who recently announced she does not wish to resume performing live currently. The Emerald Dawn will now open the Saturday and UK prog band warmrain replace Meer on the Sunday (Meer will now appear at Winter's End next year).

"We are thrilled to confirm that the Summers End Festival will go ahead as planned this year," says Huw Lloyd-Jones. "We are hugely grateful to all the supporters of the festival for their patience and faith over the last eighteen months. The support of the Summers End family has kept us going through some incredibly difficult times, so we are really excited that the festival is finally able to go ahead."

The organisers add that they will be working to a reduced capacity this year and so while all ticket types remain available for now, purchasing as soon as possible is advised. The Thursday night pre-show event will not now take place and all ticket purchasers will be refunded.

This year's event takes place at the Chepstow Drill Hall between October 1-3.

Get tickets.

Full day splits:

Friday

Hannah Moule & The Moulettes

The Blackheart Orchestra

Saturday

The Enid

Antimatter

Jump

Lesoir

The Emerald Dawn

Sunday

Cosmograf

Haze

Cyan

I Am The Manic Whale

warmrain

