Meer announce new album Playing House

Norwegian eight-piece progressive pop orchestra Meer have announced they will release their new album Playing House on January 29. It's the octet's second release and first for Norwegian prog label Karisma.

You can watch a video for the song a video for new song Across The Ocean, which features in the new album, below.

Meer started out as a duo in Hamar, Norway in 2008, and since the band have expanded considerably to become what it is today - an eight-piece eclectic collective whose music is a mix of orchestral pop, classical music and progressive rock.

With their grandiose string arrangements and polyphonic vocals, Meer's sound is far from minimalistic and flows in seemingly constant motion.

Today's line-up comprises Johanne Kippersund on vocals, Knut Kippersund on vocals, Eivind Strømstad on guitar, Åsa Ree on violin, Ingvild Nordstoga Eide on viola, Ole Gjøstøl on piano, Morten Strypet on bass and Mats Lillehaug on drums.