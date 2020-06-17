Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly announce new album Alone Together

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly have revealed they’ll launch their new studio album titled Alone Together later this year.

The follow-up to 2018’s Friendship will be released on September 4, with the Big Big Train multi-instrumentalist and former Beardfish member joined on the record by drummer Petter Diamant and his brother Rasmus Diamant on bass.

Sjöblom says: “I started writing these songs about a year ago but then it took some time to get started with the production because I had two tours lined up, one with Big Big Train in November and then opening solo for The Flower Kings on their European tour in December.

“After that my focus shifted back to Gungfly and it felt really nice so it all came together pretty fast!"

He adds: "I didn’t want to smother the production with layers upon layers of keyboards and bells and whistles but instead tried to keep it prog rock with the focus on rock. I wanted every instrument to mean something in the mix.”

As for working once again with Petter and Rasmus, Sjöblom adds: “It was a lot of fun playing both keyboards and guitar because I had come up with a lot of nice parts, but I knew early on that I wanted to make the album with the brothers on drums and bass – luckily they were very up for it!”

The cover art was created by American artist Kevin Sloan, with Sjöblom explaining: “I had just written lyrics for the song From Afar and was looking at Kevin’s paintings when I came across this one.

“I couldn’t believe the connection, particularly the lyric, “A million eyes watching glimpses of each other’s lives.’”

Alone Together will be available as a limited edition CD digital which will contain two bonus tracks, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital and streaming platforms.

Rikard Sjöblom's Gungfly: Alone Together

1. Traveler

2. Happy Somewhere In Between

3. Clean As A Whistle

4. Alone Together

5. From Afar

6. On The Shoulders Of Giants

7. Grove Thoughts (Bonus Track)

8. Shoulder Variations (Bonus Track)