Rob Reed unveils new-look Cyan with 15-minute epic The Sorceror Master

Rob Reed has unveiled a brand new version of his pre-Magenta band Cyan and released a video for their 15-minute epic The Sorceror Master which you can check out below.

The new-look Cyan feature, alongside Reed on keyboards, vocalist Pete Jones (Camel, Tiger Moth Tales), guitarist Luke Machin (Maschine, The Tangent), and bassist Dan Nelson (Godsticks, Magenta).

The band will release their new album, For King and Country, through Tigermoth Records on September 24. The new album features material rewritten, rerecorded and reimagined from the band's early days.

"Little did I know in 1983, sitting at the school piano writing these songs, that almost 40 years later those same songs would sound like they do on this album," Reed exclaims. "I remember the original Cyan, made up of school mates, pooling our money, £35 to record them at a local 4 track studio with basic equipment. It’s been amazing to finally hear the songs at their full potential, with modern recording techniques and an amazing line up of players.



“I’d held off releasing this album because I couldn’t find a vocalist to do it justice. Meeting Pete ticked that box, as soon as I heard him sing the first track. His voice just blends so good against Angharad Brinn, who I’d worked with on the Sanctuary solo albums. Having Luke play the guitar parts was just the icing on the cake. He is such a great player, with technique and feel. What a line up!”



"I had known about the reworking of For King And Country for a while, so it was a great thrill to be asked by Rob to work with him on the project, alongside the other amazing musicians such as Luke and Angharad," adds Jones. "The songs are fantastic. They have a youthful and yet vintage quality to them, as well they might, given that they were first done in the early 90s. But with the benefit of Rob's experience, they have been reworked into an album which I feel is right up there with the classics."

Reed originally released three albums with band Cyan; the original For King And Country in 1993, Pictures From The Other Side (1994) and The Creeping Vine (1999), all of which featured Christina Booth on vocals. Reed then formed Magenta with Booth in 1999.

You can view the artwork and tracklisting for the new version of For King And Country below. The band will be playing their very first show at Summers End Festival, Sunday October 3.

Pre-order For King And Country.

(Image credit: Tigermoth Records)

Cyan: For King and Country

1.The Sorceror

2.Call Me

3.I Defy The Sun

4.Don’t Turn Away

5.Snowbound

6.Man Amongst Men

7.Night Flight

8.For King and Country