Summer's End organisers announce Golden Ticket

To mark what would have been the weekend of the Summer’s End festival this weekend, the organisers Huw Lloyd-Jones and Stephen Lambe have launched The Sonicbond Golden Ticket, which they believe will help future-proof the future of the event beyond next year’s events in 2021.

You can watch Huw and Stephen explain in details below about the Golden Ticket in a video address as well as pay tribute to those people who have kept their ticket purchases in place for both events that were due to take place in 2020.

“Lockdown has had a devastating effect on us as a business and on us personally and realistically, it’s only because of the patience displayed by our ticket holders that we are still here," explains Lloyd-Jones. "However, this is a really practical way to future-proof the festivals.”

Only 20 Golden Tickets in total will be available, and will come in the following three options:

* A single payment of £1000 will buy an inflation-proof ticket to 11 festivals of your choice. They don’t need to be consecutive. You will also get a £50 voucher to spend on food, drink or festival merchandise (T shirts, Books, CDs etc).

* Two payments, each of £500, 6 months apart. 11 festivals of your choice, plus a £30 voucher

* Four payments of £250, 3 months apart. 11 festivals of your choice.

Full details can be found on the Summer’s End website.