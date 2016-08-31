Sumer announce first UK headline tour

Sumer have announced their first headline tour of the UK.

The eight dates will take place across the country in December, with support on all dates provided by For The Oracle, with Brutai joining both acts for the show at London’s O2 Islington Academy 2.

In June, they announced that bass player Taria Dawson would leave the band at the end of 2016 “in the pursuit of real life.” But the group have issued a statement, confirming that Dawson will, in fact, remain with the London-based outfit.

The band say: “After a few fairly tumultuous weeks, we are extremely happy to let you all know that Taria has decided to stay with us. There’s no way back down this mountain.

“Huge gratitude to all of the awesome bassists that applied for try outs, we’re humbled that so many incredible musicians were up for playing for Sumer.

“We can finally move ahead and continue writing the next album with our beloved T in tow. Thanks for all of your support everybody.”

Sumer’s debut album The Animal You Are was released in 2014.

Sumer 2016 UK tour

Dec 15: London O2 Islington Academy 2

Dec 16: Worthing Bar Forty Two

Dec 17: Workington Lounge 41

Dec 18: Hull O’Rileys

Dec 19: Sheffield West Street Live

Dec 20: Derby Sitwell Tavern

Dec 21: Plymouth The Underground

Dec 22: Truro Mustard & Rye

Sumer stream Animal track