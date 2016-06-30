Sumer seek new bassist as Taria Dawson prepares to leave band

Sumer are looking for a new bass player after announcing they will part ways with Taria Dawson.

The London-based prog metal outfit say they will work with Dawson for the next six months but that she will then leave “in the pursuit of real life.”

The band – who were nominated in the newcomer category at last year’s Progressive Music Awards – are currently writing their second album and hope to find another female bassist to replace Dawson.

Sumer say: “We are looking for a bass slinger to replace our current sister by another mister, before she leaves us in the pursuit of real life. We’re keen for another girl to join our ranks, but we are fully open to anyone.

“What are we after? Someone fearless, with a big stage presence, but most important to us are your skills, especially on the creative side.

“We write together, a lot of what we do comes from both jamming and idea development as a group. You will be a happy medium between technicality and inventiveness/creativity, ability to sing whether as backing or the occasional lead part is a nice to have, but not a deal breaker.”

They continue: “We are also mid-way through the writing process for album number two, which although many parts are being written by our current esteemed slinger, Taria, she sadly won’t be around when we come to record.

“You will have six months from now to learn our first album throughout and catch up on the writing with our second underway album.”

Interested parties are asked to email their details, along with an audio or video recording of them playing, to sumerband@rocketmail.com

Sumer’s debut album The Animal You Are was released in 2014.

Limelight: Sumer