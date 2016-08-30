Touchstone to be joined by Liam Holmes at Christmas Bash

Touchstone will be joined by virtuoso Liam Holmes on stage at their Christmas shows and in the studio sessions for their upcoming EP next month.

The multi-instrumentalist and Theatreland musical director, who has previously worked with Lonely Robot and Inglorious, will take on keyboard duties at the upcoming Touchstone Christmas Bash 2016.

The run is scheduled to take place at St Helens Citadel on December 16, London’s Borderline on December 17 and Bilston Robin 2 on December 18. Heather Findlay Trio will perform as special guests at all three gigs – with Ghost Community supporting at the Bilston Robin 2 show.

They say: “Touchstone are very happy and proud to announce that musical virtuoso Liam Holmes will be joining them on the keys for their Christmas gigs and preceding visit to the studio in September to record their new EP.

“Aggie, Moo, Adam, Hen & Liam are really excited and looking forward to recording the new EP, video and hitting the stage in December.”

The performances will also mark the debut of Touchstone’s new vocalist, Polish musical theatre performer Aggie. She replaces Kim Seviour, who departed last year as a result of ongoing health issues.

Touchstone co-founder and keyboardist Rob Cottingham left the band at the same time as Seviour, saying it was time to “bow out gracefully” and work on other musical projects.

Tickets can be purchased on the websites for Citadel, Borderline and The Robin.

Further release details for Touchstone’s upcoming EP will be revealed in due course.

Dec 16: St Helens The Citadel

Dec 17: London The Borderline

Dec 18: Bilston The Robin 2

Touchstone: Oceans Of Time