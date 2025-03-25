Mastodon add headline shows to their summer tour in the UK and Europe, but there's still no news on who's replacing Brent Hinds

Good news for European metal fans

Mastodon
Mastodon have announced a clutch of headline shows to their summer schedule.

Already confirmed to play a number of major festivals - Wacken, Bloodstock and Dynamo among them - the band have slotted in additional headline dates in Luxembourg, Poland and Germany.

Their full UK and Europe touring plans are:

Jul 03: Cardiff Blackweir Park, UK (with Slayer)
Jul 05: Birmingham Villa Park, UK (with Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne)
Jul 06: London Finsbury Park, UK (with Slayer)
Jul 27: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 30: Transylvania Rockstadt Extreme Fest, Romania
Jul 31: Szekesfehervar Fezen Festival, Hungary

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany
Aug 03: Luxembourg City Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Aug 05: Katowice MCK, Poland
Aug 06-09: Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 08: Alcatraz Open Air, Belgium
Aug 10: Bloodstock Open Air, UK
Aug 12: Cologne Carlswerk Victoria, Germany
Aug 13: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany
Aug 15: Dynamo Metalfest, Holland
Aug 14-16: Reload Festival, Germany

Mastodon fans are still coming to terns with Brent Hinds shock exit from the band.

The Atlanta band broke the news in a short statement posted on their social media channels on March 7.

"Friends and Fans, After 25 monumental years together, Mastodon and Brent Hinds have mutually decided to part ways," they posted. "We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors."We are still very inspired and excited to show up for fans in this next chapter of Mastodon. As we move forward, all 2025 touring plans will remain intact. We look forward to seeing you on the road."

YouTuber Ben Eller has been helping the band out at recent live shows, but there has been no indication as yet that the group will make him a full member.

Hinds does not play on the next Mastodon album, and guitarist/vocalist Bill Kelliher recently told Radical Metal, "Whoever steps into the band, we kinda wanna get their input on some stuff too."

