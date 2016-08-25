Sum 41's Whibley wages War on his demons in new video

Sum 41 have released a video for their new single War.
The song is taken from the Canadian punk outfit’s upcoming sixth album 13 Voices, which is released on October 7 via Hopeless Records.
13 Voices was written as frontman Deryck Whibley recovered from a near-death experience brought on by alcohol abuse.
The video for War shows the band performing in an airplane graveyard in the middle of a California desert. Whibley uncovers reminders of his past – a journal, an old drawing, a t-shirt, a guitar and an empty bottle of alcohol – in the wreckage and burns them along with his past life.
Whibley says the crash site represents how he “crashed and burned” and that the graveyard was “a place for a funeral for my past.”
He adds: “I feel that this song literally saved my life. I was at my absolute lowest point of what seemed like a never-ending recovery. When I was at a tipping point of falling back into drinking or staying the course of recovery, I grabbed a pencil and paper instead of a bottle and started writing.
“Whenever I had any thoughts of giving up, I would read these lyrics to myself over and over again. They helped remind me of what it was that I was fighting for, and that I needed to keep fighting harder. Giving up was not an option.”
Sum 41 previously issued a video for the album’s lead track Fake My Own Death.
The band’s North American autumn Don’t Call It A Sum-back tour with Senses Fail and As It Is kicks off in October.
Sum 41 13 Voices tracklist
- A Murder Of Crows (You’re All Dead To Me)
- Goddamn I’m Dead Again
- Fake My Own Death
- Breaking The Chain
- There Will Be Blood
- 13 Voices
- War
- God Save Us All (Death to POP)
- The Fall And The Rise
- Twisted By Design
Sum 41 Don’t Call It A Sum-back tour 2016
Oct 05: Orlando House of Blues , FL
Oct 07: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL
Oct 08: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL
Oct 09: Atlanta Masquerade, GA
Oct 11: Boston House of Blues, MA
Oct 12: Philadelphia Fillmore , PA
Oct 13: Sayreville Starland Ballroom , NJ
Oct 14: New York Playstation Theater, NY
Oct 17: Montreal Metropolis, QC
Oct 18: Toronto The Phoenix, ON
Oct 19: Detroit St Andrews, MI
Oct 21: Chicago House of Blues, IL
Oct 22: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN
Oct 25: Edmonton Union Hall, AB
Oct 26: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB
Oct 28: Vancouver Commodore, BC
Oct 29: Seattle Neptune, WA
Oct 30: Portland Hawthorne, OR
Nov 01: San Francisco Regency, CA
Nov 02: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA
Nov 04: Phoenix Livewire, AZ
Nov 05: San Diego House of Blues, CA
Nov 06: Los Angeles Mayan, CA
