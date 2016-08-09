Sum 41 announce North American autumn tour

Sum 41 have announced a North American autumn tour with Senses Fail and As It Is.

The Don’t Call It A Sum-back tour is in support of the Canadian pop punk veterans’ upcoming sixth album 13 Voices, which is released on October 7 via Hopeless Records.

They’ll kick off the tour in Florida on October 5, taking in more than 20 cities in the US and Canada, before finishing in Los Angeles on November 6.

Sum 41 will raise money and awareness for charity the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, which cares for “musicians who are struggling to make ends meet while facing illness, disability, or age-related problems.”

Donations can be made to the charity when buying tickets for the tour Public ticket sale begins at 10am local time on August 12.

Frontman Deryck Whibley had his own struggles recently, almost dying due to his alcohol addiction. His road to sobriety helped shape the theme of 13 Voices.

He said: “I had to learn how to do everything again. My motor skills, learning how to play guitar again. I couldn’t even walk at the time.

“It was really difficult, but at the same time if I didn’t have a record to make, I don’t think I would have recovered as quickly, or even at all. Writing music gave me a purpose. I had to get better.”

Sum 41 released a video for Fake My Own Death in June, the first song unveiled from the album.

Sum 41 Don’t Call It A Sum-back tour 2016

Oct 05: Orlando House of Blues , FL

Oct 07: Ft Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Oct 08: St Petersburg State Theatre, FL

Oct 09: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 11: Boston House of Blues, MA

Oct 12: Philadelphia Fillmore , PA

Oct 13: Sayreville Starland Ballroom , NJ

Oct 14: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Oct 17: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Oct 18: Toronto The Phoenix, ON

Oct 19: Detroit St Andrews, MI

Oct 21: Chicago House of Blues, IL

Oct 22: Minneapolis Mill City Nights, MN

Oct 25: Edmonton Union Hall, AB

Oct 26: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Oct 29: Seattle Neptune, WA

Oct 30: Portland Hawthorne, OR

Nov 01: San Francisco Regency, CA

Nov 02: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Nov 04: Phoenix Livewire, AZ

Nov 05: San Diego House of Blues, CA

Nov 06: Los Angeles Mayan, CA

