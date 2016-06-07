Sum 41 to release 13 Voices in October

Sum 41 will release their sixth album in October, they’ve announced.

The Canadian pop punk outfit will issue 13 Voices on October 7 via Hopeless Records. It’s their first record since 2011’s Screaming Bloody Murder.

It comes on the back of frontman Deryck Whibley’s recovery from a near fatal alcohol addiction.

Whibley says: “I am really excited to be releasing an album after everything I’ve been through recently. This new music represents the journey I’ve been on throughout the process of making this record.

“I had to fall in order to rise, and nothing feels better than to have something you love that you had to really fight for. I can honestly say that 13 Voices saved my life and I cannot wait to share it with all of you.”

Whibley spent four months in hospital after collapsing last in 2014 and was told by doctors that he would die if he ever drank another alcoholic drink.

He adds: “I had to learn how to do everything again. My motor skills, learning how to play guitar again.

“I couldn’t even walk at the time. It was really difficult, but at the same time if I didn’t have a record to make, I don’t think I would have recovered as quickly.

“Writing music gave me a purpose. I had to get better.”

The album was recorded, produced and engineered by Whibley at his home in Los Angeles. He’s joined in the current Sum 41 lineup by guitarists Dave ‘Brownsound’ Baksh and Tom Thacker, bassist Cone McCaslin and drummer Frank Zummo.

The band play on this year’s Vans Warped Tour.

Sum 41 13 Voices tracklist

A Murder of Crows (You’re All Dead To Me) Goddamn I’m Dead Again Fake My Own Death Breaking The Chain There Will Be Blood 13 Voices War God Save Us All (Death to POP) The Fall And The Rise Twisted By Design

