Lemmy statue unveiled at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar And Grill

Artist Travis Moore has unveiled his statue of late Motorhead frontman Lemmy at Hollywood’s Rainbow Bar And Grill – the singer and bassist’s favourite haunt.

The life-size bronze sculpture was commissioned after fans and friends contributed to a fundraising campaign following Lemmy’s death in December.

Motorhead’s long-time manager Todd Singerman and Lemmy’s girlfriend Cheryl Keuleman attended the unveiling along with a number of rock and metal fans, who crammed into the venue on the Sunset Strip to see the 6ft statue for the first time.

Singerman tells the Press Association: “I look at him no differently than Johnny Cash, the Beatles and so on. He was real. He didn’t bullshit. The way he went on stage was the way he was at home. Go find that today.”

Speaking of the decision to locate the sculpture at the venue, Keuleman says: “The Rainbow was Lemmy’s home.”

She adds: “One of Lemmy’s worst fears was that when he died, the world would forget about him. He’s now immortal. No one ever will forget about him because he was a god. He was a man, but he was a god.”

Before the official unveiling, Quiet Riot’s Chuck Wright held a Tribute To Lemmy at his weekly Ultimate Jam Night at Los Angeles venue Whisky A Go Go.

Members of Quiet Riot, Pantera, LA Guns, King’s X, Butcher Babies and more played more than 20 tracks by artists including Motorhead, Saxon, Judas Priest and Iron Maiden.

