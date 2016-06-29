Sum 41 face 'worst nightmares' in Fake My Own Death video

Sum 41 have released a video for their new single Fake My Own Death.

The track is taken from the Canadian pop punk heroes’ upcoming sixth album 13 Voices, which is released on October 7 via Hopeless Records.

The Fake My Own Death promo is directed by Marc Klasfeld, who previously worked with Sum 41 on their videos for Fat Lip, In Too Deep and The Hell Song.

Sum 41 perform on a rooftop in the video as “their worst nightmares” attack them – in the form of Kim Kardashian, Michael Jordan and Donald Trump, among others.

Frontman Deryck Whibley says: “I just wanted to get away from everything that I had been doing. I needed to start a new life – like faking my own death.”

13 Voices comes on the back of Whibley’s recovery from a near fatal alcohol addiction.

Whibley adds: “I can’t say whether this is our best record or not, as I don’t know if it is. All I can say is I did the best I possibly could during the toughest period of my life.”

Sum 41 play on this year’s Vans Warped Tour.

Sum 41 13 Voices tracklist

A Murder Of Crows (You’re All Dead To Me) Goddamn I’m Dead Again Fake My Own Death Breaking The Chain There Will Be Blood 13 Voices War God Save Us All (Death to POP) The Fall And The Rise Twisted By Design

Deryck Whibley: 'If I have one drink I'll die'